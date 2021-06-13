Live events on the horizon in Belen

(BELEN, NM) Live events are coming to Belen.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Belen area:

Belen Rail Yards & Harvey House Museum Picnic & Guided Tours Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 104 N 1st St, Belen, NM

Watch TRAINS pass through the BELEN RAIL YARDS in front of the historic HARVEY HOUSE while Harvey Girls serve you hot dogs, lemonade, cookies & sno-cones. There will be a performance by VAN ANN...

Movies in the Park - Clue Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Address: 1250 Isleta Boulevard Southwest, Albuquerque, NM 87105

Bernalillo County Presents 2021 Movies in the Park! Come out and enjoy an evening with family, friends, food, and a great movie!

Ward 1 Meeting — Valencia County Republican Party Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 120 Nelson Ln, Los Lunas, NM

Join your neighbors in Ward 1 as we all work to improve our community by helping elect officials who are in tune with the needs of the community. (Ward 1 has the same boundaries as County...

Rainbow Walk Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

The GRID Gallery and Through the Flower Art Space host "Rainbow Walk," our art district's first artwalk with a rainbow theme! 🌈 ➡️ The walk begins at The GRID Gallery at 512 Becker Ave. and ends...

Rio Abajo Festival Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

The annual Rio Abajo Festival returns to Becker Ave. in Belen on the last Saturday in September from 10am to 10pm. Attendance is FREE. 🎉💯 • Music 🎶 • Art 🎨 • Cornhole Tournament 🌽 • Beer and...