Belen, NM

Live events on the horizon in Belen

Belen Times
 8 days ago

(BELEN, NM) Live events are coming to Belen.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Belen area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VXPll_0aT3IjtN00

Belen Rail Yards & Harvey House Museum Picnic & Guided Tours

Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 104 N 1st St, Belen, NM

Watch TRAINS pass through the BELEN RAIL YARDS in front of the historic HARVEY HOUSE while Harvey Girls serve you hot dogs, lemonade, cookies & sno-cones. There will be a performance by VAN ANN...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PCshm_0aT3IjtN00

Movies in the Park - Clue

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Address: 1250 Isleta Boulevard Southwest, Albuquerque, NM 87105

Bernalillo County Presents 2021 Movies in the Park! Come out and enjoy an evening with family, friends, food, and a great movie!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xfNBZ_0aT3IjtN00

Ward 1 Meeting — Valencia County Republican Party

Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 120 Nelson Ln, Los Lunas, NM

Join your neighbors in Ward 1 as we all work to improve our community by helping elect officials who are in tune with the needs of the community. (Ward 1 has the same boundaries as County...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w33NR_0aT3IjtN00

Rainbow Walk

Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

The GRID Gallery and Through the Flower Art Space host "Rainbow Walk," our art district's first artwalk with a rainbow theme! 🌈 ➡️ The walk begins at The GRID Gallery at 512 Becker Ave. and ends...

Rio Abajo Festival

Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

The annual Rio Abajo Festival returns to Becker Ave. in Belen on the last Saturday in September from 10am to 10pm. Attendance is FREE. 🎉💯 • Music 🎶 • Art 🎨 • Cornhole Tournament 🌽 • Beer and...

Belen, NM
109
Followers
179
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belen Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

