Batesville events calendar

(BATESVILLE, AR) Live events are coming to Batesville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Batesville:

Church Picnic Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: Gap Rd, Batesville, AR

Join us on June 13th at 5pm for our annual church picnic and devotional. We love our time together. We love the food. We love our kids playing and we love the time of devotion, singing together...

"The Magic of Science" Camp Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: 2005 White Dr, Batesville, AR

Are you mesmerized by the magic of science projects? If so, this is the science camp for you. You will conduct different types of science fair projects including making solar ovens, testing...

Advanced Coding for Kids Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: 2005 White Dr, Batesville, AR

Do you enjoy coding? Do you know how to move coding puzzle blocks in order to make a game work? This advanced coding class for kids will teach you a new coding language called Processing. You will...

VBS at North Heights Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 Warrior Rd, Batesville, AR

We want you and your family to join us for VBS this summer at North Heights COC. Each evening, Sunday through Wednesday, we will be "Living Like A King" as we learn what qualities made the

Hunter Education Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Register now >> This free class sponsored by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is required for anyone born after 1968. To hunt in Arkansas, you must complete a hunter education course and...