Are you overpaying for gas in Muskegon Heights? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.17 for gas in the Muskegon Heights area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Muskegon Heights area ranged from $2.98 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.17 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 1992 Getty.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Muskegon Heights area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 1992 Getty, Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.48 $ 3.45 $ --

Gene's Service 1987 W Sherman Blvd, Norton Shores

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Preet Mart 1 W Summit Ave, Muskegon Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 2806 S Getty St, Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 2.99

CITGO 2628 Henry St, Norton Shores

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.24 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.24

Marathon 2204 Glade St, Muskegon Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1707 E Sherman Blvd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.