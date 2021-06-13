Cancel
Muskegon Heights, MI

Are you overpaying for gas in Muskegon Heights? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Muskegon Heights Journal
Muskegon Heights Journal
 8 days ago
(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.17 for gas in the Muskegon Heights area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Muskegon Heights area ranged from $2.98 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.17 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 1992 Getty.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Muskegon Heights area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

1992 Getty, Muskegon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.48
$3.45
$--

Gene's Service

1987 W Sherman Blvd, Norton Shores
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.20
$--
$3.79
$3.29

Preet Mart

1 W Summit Ave, Muskegon Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

2806 S Getty St, Muskegon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$--
$2.99

CITGO

2628 Henry St, Norton Shores
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.24
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$--
$3.24

Marathon

2204 Glade St, Muskegon Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1707 E Sherman Blvd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

