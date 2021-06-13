Are you overpaying for gas in Muskegon Heights? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.17 for gas in the Muskegon Heights area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Muskegon Heights area ranged from $2.98 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.17 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 1992 Getty.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Muskegon Heights area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.48
$3.45
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.20
$--
$3.79
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.24
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$--
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1707 E Sherman Blvd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.