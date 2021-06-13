Are you overpaying for gas in Parsons? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(PARSONS, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Parsons area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Parsons area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.87, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 1430 Main St .
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.27
$3.52
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.27
$3.52
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.27
$3.52
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.27
$3.52
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.27
$3.52
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Bordertown at 2901 Main St. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.