Are you overpaying for gas in Parsons? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(PARSONS, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Parsons area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Parsons area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.87, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 1430 Main St .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 1430 Main St , Parsons

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.27 $ 3.52 $ --

Phillips 66 901 S 16Th St , Parsons

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.27 $ 3.52 $ 3.09

Casey's 516 Main St, Parsons

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.27 $ 3.52 $ --

Phillips 66 116 S 32Nd St, Parsons

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.27 $ 3.52 $ 3.09

Phillips 66 2431 N 16Th St, Parsons

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.27 $ 3.52 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Bordertown at 2901 Main St. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.