Parsons, KS

Are you overpaying for gas in Parsons? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Parsons Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZmiJn_0aT056Ja00

(PARSONS, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Parsons area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Parsons area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.87, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 1430 Main St .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

1430 Main St , Parsons
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.27
$3.52
$--

Phillips 66

901 S 16Th St , Parsons
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.27
$3.52
$3.09

Casey's

516 Main St, Parsons
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.27
$3.52
$--

Phillips 66

116 S 32Nd St, Parsons
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.27
$3.52
$3.09

Phillips 66

2431 N 16Th St, Parsons
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.27
$3.52
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Bordertown at 2901 Main St. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Parsons, KS
10
Followers
16
Post
776
Views
ABOUT

With Parsons Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

