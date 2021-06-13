Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Price, UT

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Price as of Sunday

Posted by 
Price News Flash
Price News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0aT04Yje00

(PRICE, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.18 for gas in the Price area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Price area was $3.18 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.09 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Price area appeared to be at Chevron, at 121 N Carbonville Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Price area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

121 N Carbonville Rd, Price
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.45
$3.61
$3.49

Phillips 66

755 S Carbon Ave, Price
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.49

Conoco

150 W Hospital Dr, Price
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.59
$3.49

Conoco

104 W 100 N, Price
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.15
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.21
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 245 Ut-55. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Price News Flash

Price News Flash

Price, UT
6
Followers
15
Post
476
Views
ABOUT

With Price News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Price, UT
Utah State
Utah Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Walmart
Related
Price, UTPosted by
Price News Flash

Here’s the cheapest gas in Price Saturday

(PRICE, UT) According to Price gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas. Maverik at 295 E. Main was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.03 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 121 N Carbonville Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
EnvironmentPosted by
Price News Flash

Daily Weather Forecast For Price

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Price: Monday, June 21: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while isolated t-storms then mostly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June
Price, UTPosted by
Price News Flash

This is the cheapest gas in Price right now

(PRICE, UT) Gas prices vary across in the Price area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Maverik at 295 E. Main. Regular there was listed at $3.1 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Chevron at 121 N Carbonville Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.