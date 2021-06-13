High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Price as of Sunday

(PRICE, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.18 for gas in the Price area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Price area was $3.18 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.09 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Price area appeared to be at Chevron, at 121 N Carbonville Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Price area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 121 N Carbonville Rd, Price

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.45 $ 3.61 $ 3.49

Phillips 66 755 S Carbon Ave, Price

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Conoco 150 W Hospital Dr, Price

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.49

Conoco 104 W 100 N, Price

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.21 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 245 Ut-55. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.