High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Price as of Sunday
(PRICE, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.18 for gas in the Price area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Price area was $3.18 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.09 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Price area appeared to be at Chevron, at 121 N Carbonville Rd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Price area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.45
$3.61
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.59
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.15
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.21
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 245 Ut-55. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.