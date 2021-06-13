Cancel
Elk City, OK

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Elk City as of Sunday

Elk City Digest
 8 days ago
(ELK CITY, OK) Gas prices vary across the Elk City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Elk City area ranged from $2.76 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.83 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 315 E 3Rd St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco

315 E 3Rd St, Elk City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.19
$3.29
$2.99

Sinclair

515 S Main St, Elk City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to United at 2700 W Third St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Elk City, OK
ABOUT

With Elk City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

