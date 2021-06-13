Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beeville, TX

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Beeville as of Sunday

Posted by 
Beeville Journal
Beeville Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=275nt0_0aT008yP00

(BEEVILLE, TX) Gas prices vary across the Beeville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.75, with an average price of $2.73 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Beeville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 600 E Houston St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

600 E Houston St, Beeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.01
$3.31
$2.78

Shell

1200 W Corpus Christi St, Beeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.79

Valero

1510 N Saint Marys St, Beeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.79

Valero

1911 S Washington St, Beeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Valero

2501 N St Marys St, Beeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$2.88
$3.18
$2.79

Stripes

1620 Fm-351 E, Beeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 1720 E Houston St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Beeville Journal

Beeville Journal

Beeville, TX
5
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beeville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Beeville, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Beeville, TXPosted by
Beeville Journal

Beeville Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Beeville: Sunday, June 20: Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, June 21: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during
Beeville, TXPosted by
Beeville Journal

This is the cheapest gas in Beeville right now

(BEEVILLE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Beeville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon. Valero at 1720 E Houston St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1200 W Corpus Christi St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.75.