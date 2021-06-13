High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Beeville as of Sunday

(BEEVILLE, TX) Gas prices vary across the Beeville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.75, with an average price of $2.73 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Beeville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 600 E Houston St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 600 E Houston St, Beeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 2.78

Shell 1200 W Corpus Christi St, Beeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.79

Valero 1510 N Saint Marys St, Beeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Valero 1911 S Washington St, Beeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2501 N St Marys St, Beeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 2.79

Stripes 1620 Fm-351 E, Beeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 1720 E Houston St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.