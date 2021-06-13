Don’t overpay for gas in Douglas: Analysis shows most expensive station

(DOUGLAS, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Douglas?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Douglas area ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.83 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pure, at 1712 Us-441 S.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Douglas area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Pure 1712 Us-441 S, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2897 Us Highway 441 S, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Food Mart 110 E Walker St, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Enmarket 29 Willacoochee Hwy, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Pure 1626 Us-441 S, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.11 $ 3.32 $ 3.10

Sunoco 1204 E Ward St, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1448 Bowens Mill Rd Se. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.