Don’t overpay for gas in Douglas: Analysis shows most expensive station
(DOUGLAS, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Douglas?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Douglas area ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.83 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pure, at 1712 Us-441 S.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Douglas area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.11
$3.32
$3.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.14
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1448 Bowens Mill Rd Se. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.