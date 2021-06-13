Cancel
Douglas, GA

Don’t overpay for gas in Douglas: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Douglas Updates
Douglas Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0aSzzRTS00

(DOUGLAS, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Douglas?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Douglas area ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.83 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pure, at 1712 Us-441 S.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Douglas area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Pure

1712 Us-441 S, Douglas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

BP

2897 Us Highway 441 S, Douglas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99

Food Mart

110 E Walker St, Douglas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$--

Enmarket

29 Willacoochee Hwy, Douglas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.59
$3.09

Pure

1626 Us-441 S, Douglas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.11
$3.32
$3.10

Sunoco

1204 E Ward St, Douglas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1448 Bowens Mill Rd Se. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

