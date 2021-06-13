Are you overpaying for gas in Dodge City? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(DODGE CITY, KS) Gas prices vary across the Dodge City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Dodge City area ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $2.98, with an average price of $2.89 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 2305 W Wyatt Earp Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 2305 W Wyatt Earp Blvd, Dodge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Shop 1500 W Wyatt Earp Blvd, Dodge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.16 $ 3.31 $ --

Kwik Shop 1811 Central Ave, Dodge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1907 N 14Th Ave. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.