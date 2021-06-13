Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodge City, KS

Are you overpaying for gas in Dodge City? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Dodge City Today
Dodge City Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23i1Bu_0aSzxQWJ00

(DODGE CITY, KS) Gas prices vary across the Dodge City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Dodge City area ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $2.98, with an average price of $2.89 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 2305 W Wyatt Earp Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

2305 W Wyatt Earp Blvd, Dodge City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$--

Kwik Shop

1500 W Wyatt Earp Blvd, Dodge City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.16
$3.31
$--

Kwik Shop

1811 Central Ave, Dodge City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1907 N 14Th Ave. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Dodge City Today

Dodge City Today

Dodge City, KS
5
Followers
18
Post
964
Views
ABOUT

With Dodge City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
City
Dodge City, KS
Dodge City, KS
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Phillips 66#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Dodge City, KSPosted by
Dodge City Today

Where's the cheapest gas in Dodge City?

(DODGE CITY, KS) According to Dodge City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas. Murphy USA at 1907 N 14Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 2501 Central Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Dodge City, KSPosted by
Dodge City Today

News wrap: Top stories in Dodge City

(DODGE CITY, KS) The news in Dodge City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Dodge City area, click here.