Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston, TX

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Livingston as of Sunday

Posted by 
Livingston Updates
Livingston Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQhYc_0aSzx8xi00

(LIVINGSTON, TX) Gas prices vary across the Livingston area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Livingston area ranged from $2.51 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.67 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Livingston area appeared to be at O'Lucky, at 900 W Church St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

O'Lucky

900 W Church St, Livingston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89

Valero

1155 E Church St #100, Livingston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

111 Pan American Dr, Livingston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1809 N Washington Ave, Livingston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

Shell

5701 Us-190 W, Livingston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$3.35
$--

Chevron

4653 Us-59 S, Livingston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.59
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1616 W Church St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.51 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Livingston Updates

Livingston Updates

Livingston, TX
16
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Livingston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livingston, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#900 W Church#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Livingston, TXPosted by
Livingston Updates

Where's the cheapest gas in Livingston?

(LIVINGSTON, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Livingston area offering savings of $0.33 per gallon. Murphy USA at 1616 W Church St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.51 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 1155 E Church St #100, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.84.
Livingston, TXPosted by
Livingston Updates

Daily Weather Forecast For Livingston

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Livingston: Sunday, June 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, June 21: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, June 22: Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the