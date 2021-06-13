High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Livingston as of Sunday

(LIVINGSTON, TX) Gas prices vary across the Livingston area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Livingston area ranged from $2.51 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.67 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Livingston area appeared to be at O'Lucky, at 900 W Church St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

O'Lucky 900 W Church St, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Valero 1155 E Church St #100, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 111 Pan American Dr, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1809 N Washington Ave, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Shell 5701 Us-190 W, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.35 $ --

Chevron 4653 Us-59 S, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1616 W Church St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.51 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.