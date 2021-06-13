Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hazleton, PA

Paying too much for gas Hazleton? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Hazleton Digest
Hazleton Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bGHbp_0aSzwVpJ00

(HAZLETON, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.15 for gas in the Hazleton area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hazleton area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.35, with an average price of $3.15 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Turkey Hill, at 70 Station Cir.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Turkey Hill

70 Station Cir, Hazleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.75
$4.15
$3.59

Sunoco

1337 N Church St, Hazleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$4.25
$3.75

Sunoco

517 W Broad St, Hazleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Gulf

419 E Broad St, Hazleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

64 Pa-93, Hazleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$3.59
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Fuel Stop

903 Hazle St, Freeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Giant at 70 S Locust St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hazleton Digest

Hazleton Digest

Hazleton, PA
20
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hazleton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Hazleton, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Giant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Hazleton, PAPosted by
Hazleton Digest

Hazleton gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.26 per gallon

(HAZLETON, PA) Depending on where you fill up in Hazleton, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Giant at 70 S Locust St. Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.35 at Fuel On at 492 Can Do Expy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Hazleton, PAPosted by
Hazleton Digest

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Hazleton

(HAZLETON, PA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Hazleton area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Giant at 70 S Locust St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Turkey Hill at 70 Station Cir, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.