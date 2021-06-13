Paying too much for gas Hazleton? Analysis shows most expensive station

(HAZLETON, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.15 for gas in the Hazleton area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hazleton area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.35, with an average price of $3.15 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Turkey Hill, at 70 Station Cir.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Turkey Hill 70 Station Cir, Hazleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 4.15 $ 3.59

Sunoco 1337 N Church St, Hazleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ 4.25 $ 3.75

Sunoco 517 W Broad St, Hazleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 419 E Broad St, Hazleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 64 Pa-93, Hazleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fuel Stop 903 Hazle St, Freeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Giant at 70 S Locust St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.