Don’t overpay for gas in Atlantic City: Analysis shows most expensive station

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) If you’re paying more than $3.13 for gas in the Atlantic City area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Atlantic City area ranged from $3.03 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.13 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 4012 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 4012 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Brigantine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.59 $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.69 $ --

Delta 3600 Atlantic Brigantine , Brigantine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.68 $ -- card card $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.78 $ --

Rocktane Pacific Ave, Atlantic City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ --

Sunoco Atlantic City Expy Mm 3, Pleasantville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.77 $ 3.34

Exxon 444 Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Atlantic at 824 N Main St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.03 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.