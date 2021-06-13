Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic City, NJ

Don’t overpay for gas in Atlantic City: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Atlantic City Daily
Atlantic City Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1upYFI_0aSzwIb600

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) If you’re paying more than $3.13 for gas in the Atlantic City area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Atlantic City area ranged from $3.03 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.13 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 4012 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco

4012 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Brigantine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.59
$3.59
$--
card
card$3.29
$3.69
$3.69
$--

Delta

3600 Atlantic Brigantine , Brigantine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.18
$3.48
$3.68
$--
card
card$3.28
$3.58
$3.78
$--

Rocktane

Pacific Ave, Atlantic City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.65
$3.85
$--

Sunoco

Atlantic City Expy Mm 3, Pleasantville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.47
$3.77
$3.34

Exxon

444 Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.39
$3.59
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Atlantic at 824 N Main St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.03 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Atlantic City Daily

Atlantic City Daily

Atlantic City, NJ
9
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Atlantic City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#The Atlantic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
Atlantic City Daily

This is the cheapest gas in Atlantic City right now

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Atlantic City area offering savings of $0.42 per gallon. BP at 910 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.03 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 7701 Ventnor Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.45.