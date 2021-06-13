Don’t overpay for gas in Atlantic City: Analysis shows most expensive station
(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) If you’re paying more than $3.13 for gas in the Atlantic City area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Atlantic City area ranged from $3.03 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.13 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 4012 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.59
$3.59
$--
|card
card$3.29
$3.69
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.18
$3.48
$3.68
$--
|card
card$3.28
$3.58
$3.78
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.65
$3.85
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.47
$3.77
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.39
$3.59
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Atlantic at 824 N Main St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.03 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.