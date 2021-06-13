Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Auburn

(AUBURN, CA) Gas prices vary across the Auburn area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Auburn area ranged from $3.99 per gallon to $4.59, with an average price of $4.23 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 13210 Lincoln Way.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 13210 Lincoln Way, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Olivers 15701 Lake Arthur Rd, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ -- $ 4.79 $ 4.39

76 2968 Ca-49, Cool

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.75 $ 4.35 card card $ 4.45 $ 4.65 $ 4.85 $ 4.45

Shell 390 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.25 $ 4.49 $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ -- $ --

Chevron 13381 Lincoln Way, Auburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ -- $ 4.67 $ --

Valero 9300 Chantry Hill Rd, Newcastle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.34 $ 4.54 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.44 $ 4.64 $ 4.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gas & Shop at 13380 Lincoln Way. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.