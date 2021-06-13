Cancel
Auburn, CA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Auburn

Auburn Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gARqa_0aSzvMAD00

(AUBURN, CA) Gas prices vary across the Auburn area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Auburn area ranged from $3.99 per gallon to $4.59, with an average price of $4.23 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 13210 Lincoln Way.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

13210 Lincoln Way, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.59
$--
$--
$--

Olivers

15701 Lake Arthur Rd, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$--
$4.79
$4.39

76

2968 Ca-49, Cool
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.35
$4.55
$4.75
$4.35
card
card$4.45
$4.65
$4.85
$4.45

Shell

390 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.25
$4.49
$--
$--
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$--
$--

Chevron

13381 Lincoln Way, Auburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$--
$4.67
$--

Valero

9300 Chantry Hill Rd, Newcastle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.34
$4.54
$4.29
card
card$4.39
$4.44
$4.64
$4.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gas & Shop at 13380 Lincoln Way. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

