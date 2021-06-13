Paying too much for gas Roswell? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ROSWELL, NM) Gas prices vary across the Roswell area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Roswell area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.85 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 917 N Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 917 N Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.29

Shell 3000 N Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shamrock 811 W 2Nd St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.35 $ 3.27

Stripes 600 W College Blvd, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ --

Valero 3300 N Main St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Stripes 1219 E 2Nd St, Roswell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4400 N Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.