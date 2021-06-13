Cancel
Roswell, NM

Paying too much for gas Roswell? Analysis shows most expensive station

Roswell Today
Roswell Today
 8 days ago
(ROSWELL, NM) Gas prices vary across the Roswell area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Roswell area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.85 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 917 N Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

917 N Main St, Roswell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.09
$3.29
$3.29

Shell

3000 N Main St, Roswell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Shamrock

811 W 2Nd St, Roswell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.35
$3.27

Stripes

600 W College Blvd, Roswell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$--

Valero

3300 N Main St, Roswell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.87
$--
$--
$3.19

Stripes

1219 E 2Nd St, Roswell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4400 N Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Roswell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

