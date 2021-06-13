High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Vineland as of Sunday

(VINELAND, NJ) Gas prices vary across the Vineland area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Vineland area was $3.04 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.91 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gulf, at 469 S Delsea Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Gulf 469 S Delsea Dr, Vineland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

Shell 301 W Landis Ave, Vineland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ 3.65 $ -- card card $ 3.13 $ 3.47 $ 3.73 $ --

Shell 812 N 2Nd St, Millville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.41 $ 3.69 $ 3.21 card card $ 3.13 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.21

Conoco 2169 N Delsea Dr, Vineland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 3.34 $ 3.23 card card $ 3.12 $ 3.32 $ 3.42 $ --

Conoco 751 S Harding Hwy, Buena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25 card card $ 3.10 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.25

US One 901 E Chestnut Ave, Vineland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 3849 S Delsea Dr. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.