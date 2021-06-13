Cancel
Vineland, NJ

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Vineland as of Sunday

Posted by 
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogLgm_0aSzswJy00

(VINELAND, NJ) Gas prices vary across the Vineland area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Vineland area was $3.04 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.91 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gulf, at 469 S Delsea Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Gulf

469 S Delsea Dr, Vineland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$--

Shell

301 W Landis Ave, Vineland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.05
$3.39
$3.65
$--
card
card$3.13
$3.47
$3.73
$--

Shell

812 N 2Nd St, Millville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.05
$3.41
$3.69
$3.21
card
card$3.13
$3.49
$--
$3.21

Conoco

2169 N Delsea Dr, Vineland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.04
$3.24
$3.34
$3.23
card
card$3.12
$3.32
$3.42
$--

Conoco

751 S Harding Hwy, Buena
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.01
$--
$--
$3.25
card
card$3.10
$2.99
$--
$3.25

US One

901 E Chestnut Ave, Vineland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.19
$3.29
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 3849 S Delsea Dr. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Vineland, NJ
