Brunswick, GA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Brunswick

Posted by 
Brunswick News Watch
 8 days ago
(BRUNSWICK, GA) Gas prices vary across the Brunswick area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.53 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Brunswick area ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.92 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Brunswick area appeared to be at Shell, at 5264 New Jesup Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Brunswick area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

5264 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.34
$3.64
$3.04
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.69
$3.09

Exxon

5055 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.34
$3.64
$3.14
card
card$3.05
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19

Shell

2304 Glynn Ave, Brunswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$3.10
card
card$3.00
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

2803 Glynn Ave, Brunswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.09
$3.19
$3.09

Shell

3319 Glynn Ave, Brunswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.07
$3.40
$3.05

BP

4544 Old Cypress Mill Rd, Brunswick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 10100 Canal Crossing. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Brunswick News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

