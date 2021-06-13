Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Brunswick

(BRUNSWICK, GA) Gas prices vary across the Brunswick area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.53 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Brunswick area ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.92 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Brunswick area appeared to be at Shell, at 5264 New Jesup Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Brunswick area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 5264 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.04 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Exxon 5055 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.14 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Shell 2304 Glynn Ave, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.10 card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 2803 Glynn Ave, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.09

Shell 3319 Glynn Ave, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.07 $ 3.40 $ 3.05

BP 4544 Old Cypress Mill Rd, Brunswick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 10100 Canal Crossing. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.