Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Bismarck
(BISMARCK, ND) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Bismarck area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bismarck area ranged from $2.49 per gallon to $2.92, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bismarck area appeared to be at Loaf 'N Jug, at 2600 E Rosser Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.09
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$2.90
$3.44
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.14
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2821 Rock Island Place . As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.49 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.