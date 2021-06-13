Cancel
Bismarck, ND

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Bismarck

Posted by 
Bismarck News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wLzqI_0aSzs1XA00

(BISMARCK, ND) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Bismarck area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bismarck area ranged from $2.49 per gallon to $2.92, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bismarck area appeared to be at Loaf 'N Jug, at 2600 E Rosser Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Loaf 'N Jug

2600 E Rosser Ave, Bismarck
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.09
$--
$3.19

Stamart

3936 E Divide Ave, Bismarck
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$2.90
$3.44
$3.25

Holiday

905 E Bismarck Expy, Bismarck
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Little Dukes

1144 Bismarck Expy, Bismarck
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.15

Exxon

919 S Washington St, Bismarck
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$--
$3.19

Cenex

2006 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2821 Rock Island Place . As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bismarck, ND
ABOUT

With Bismarck News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

