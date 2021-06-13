Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Bismarck

(BISMARCK, ND) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Bismarck area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bismarck area ranged from $2.49 per gallon to $2.92, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bismarck area appeared to be at Loaf 'N Jug, at 2600 E Rosser Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Loaf 'N Jug 2600 E Rosser Ave, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.19

Stamart 3936 E Divide Ave, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 2.90 $ 3.44 $ 3.25

Holiday 905 E Bismarck Expy, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Little Dukes 1144 Bismarck Expy, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Exxon 919 S Washington St, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.19

Cenex 2006 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2821 Rock Island Place . As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.