Are you overpaying for gas in Concord? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(CONCORD, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Concord?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.59 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.7 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $2.81 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Concord area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Concord area appeared to be at Gail's Mini Mart, at 801 Rogers Lake Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Gail's Mini Mart 801 Rogers Lake Rd, Kannapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Exxon 1160 Copperfield Blvd, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 3.24

Sunoco 2500 S Main St, Kannapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Carolina Fast Mart 2170 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 3.14 $ --

Exxon 1601 S Main St, Kannapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

Exxon 2 Church St N, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 603 Concord Pkwy N. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.