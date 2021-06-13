Cancel
Concord, NC

Are you overpaying for gas in Concord? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Concord News Watch
Concord News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2opvqO_0aSzp8g200

(CONCORD, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Concord?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.59 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.7 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $2.81 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Concord area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Concord area appeared to be at Gail's Mini Mart, at 801 Rogers Lake Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Gail's Mini Mart

801 Rogers Lake Rd, Kannapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$2.95

Exxon

1160 Copperfield Blvd, Concord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.64
$3.24

Sunoco

2500 S Main St, Kannapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Carolina Fast Mart

2170 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.09
$3.14
$--

Exxon

1601 S Main St, Kannapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.89
$--

Exxon

2 Church St N, Concord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 603 Concord Pkwy N. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

