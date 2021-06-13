Cancel
Manila, UT

Are you overpaying for gas in Manila? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Manila Daily
Manila Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fuLs9_0aSzluNT00

(MANILA, UT) Are you paying too much for gas in Manila?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.39 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Manila area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at GasStar Fuel Service, at 36 E Ut-43.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to GasStar Fuel Service at 36 E Ut-43. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Manila, UT
ABOUT

With Manila Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

