Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Claus, IN

Don’t overpay for gas in Santa Claus: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Santa Claus Voice
Santa Claus Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0aSzl5t100

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) Are you paying too much for gas in Santa Claus?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Santa Claus area was $3.03 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 15707 In-545.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

15707 In-545, Fulda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Casey's

4 S Main St, Dale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.59
$3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 472 E Christmas Blvd. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Santa Claus Voice

Santa Claus Voice

Santa Claus, IN
13
Followers
93
Post
589
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Claus Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Claus, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Marathon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Santa Claus, INPosted by
Santa Claus Voice

Santa Claus gas at $2.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Santa Claus area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon. Casey's at 472 E Christmas Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 15707 In-545, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Santa Claus, INPosted by
Santa Claus Voice

4-Day Weather Forecast For Santa Claus

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Santa Claus: Monday, June 21: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear
Santa Claus, INPosted by
Santa Claus Voice

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Santa Claus

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Santa Claus. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Santa Claus, INPosted by
Santa Claus Voice

Friday sun alert in Santa Claus — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Santa Claus. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Santa Claus, INPosted by
Santa Claus Voice

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Santa Claus

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) Depending on where you fill up in Santa Claus, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 472 E Christmas Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 472 E Christmas Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.
Santa Claus, INPosted by
Santa Claus Voice

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Santa Claus

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Santa Claus: 1. Customer Service Sales Representative; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $71,500/Year - Drop and Hook Freight; 3. Independent Insurance Broker - Leads, Training, GROWTH; 4. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 5. Travel Registered Nurse | Intensive Care Unit | Nationwide | Up To $3,636 Per Week; 6. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention; 7. Veterans Preferred - Pest Technician Trainee; 8. Restaurant General Manager; 9. Recruiter; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300/Week Guaranteed - Excellent Benefits;