Don’t overpay for gas in Santa Claus: Analysis shows most expensive station

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) Are you paying too much for gas in Santa Claus?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Santa Claus area was $3.03 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 15707 In-545.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 15707 In-545, Fulda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 4 S Main St, Dale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 472 E Christmas Blvd. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.