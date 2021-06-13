High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Kimball as of Sunday

(KIMBALL, NE) Gas prices vary across the Kimball area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Kimball area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.91 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 1700 Old Highway 71.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 1700 Old Highway 71, Kimball

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Vince's Corner 100 E 3Rd St, Kimball

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Frenchman Valley Farmers Coope at 1101 S Ne-71. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.