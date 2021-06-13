Cancel
Kimball, NE

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Kimball as of Sunday

Posted by 
Kimball Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OhQ4X_0aSzkmSG00

(KIMBALL, NE) Gas prices vary across the Kimball area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Kimball area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.91 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 1700 Old Highway 71.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco

1700 Old Highway 71, Kimball
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.35

Vince's Corner

100 E 3Rd St, Kimball
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Frenchman Valley Farmers Coope at 1101 S Ne-71. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Kimball, NE
With Kimball Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Local
Nebraska Traffic
City
Kimball, NE
#Gas Prices#Ne#Gasbuddy Sunday
