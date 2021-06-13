High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Ticonderoga as of Sunday

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: House is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home, with large cathedral ceilings in living room. Has town water and town sewer.

For open house information, contact Barbara Supernault, Country Road Realty at 518-546-7961

Welcome home to this beautiful Bridport Colonial. This home is spacious yet cozy, updated and still classic. The sellers have spent so much time and energy bringing this home up to date and now its your turn to finish up the cosmetic work and make it your own. In the past 5 years there has been a new mound system, new water pit and line, some new flooring, new sump pump, new fuel tank, new pressure tank/water heater, new exterior doors, some new appliances, updated electrical, new insulation, and gravel. If that isnt enough the sellers have installed new kitchen cabinets and a handi-cap approved first floor bathroom with laundry. Prior to covid the sellers had been approved for the weatherization program with the state, this has expired due to timing but could be an option for new owners. Location wise you are about 15 minutes to Middlebury and Vergennes so its an easy commute for groceries etc. There is a detached 2 bay garage and all this sits on .62 beautiful acres.

For open house information, contact Heather Morse, Greentree Real Estate at 802-453-5232

Super Cute Camp on Lake Champlain. This camp comes completely furnished and equipped, including a brand new BBQ grill and built-in safe. It has a washer and dryer, window AC and it has an electric fireplace for those chilly nights. Sit in the bedroom on the fold out couch and feel the lake breeze thru the screened in window. On the deck you can enjoy the view and sunsets! Walk to the beach on the shared road to enjoy fishing, sailing, paddle boarding or kayaking. The beach is shared with 3 other camps. Feel free to use the shared dock or put out a mooring. There is a drilled well on the property which is not currently connected. Owner has a large cistern and has potable water hauled in. If you are looking for a great camp to make memories, this one is ready for Summer!

For open house information, contact Bonnie Gridley, RE/MAX North Professionals, Middlebury at 802-760-7517

Hurry, this one won't last long! Enjoy sunrises and long range mountain views from your front porch and beautiful sunsets from the back yard! Located on a quiet country road yet just minutes to the village center where you'll find all the necessary conveniences including a gas station, bank, school, general store, post office and more! 20 minutes to Middlebury or 40 to Rutland makes for an easy commute. This home has been well taken care of and has a newer roof and new siding. Don't delay...come see where home could be!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Corey, Adirmont Real Estate, LLC at 802-465-0110