High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Ticonderoga as of Sunday
(TICONDEROGA, NY) Are you paying too much for gas in Ticonderoga?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.1 per gallon to $3.14, with an average price of $3.12 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ticonderoga area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ticonderoga area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 128 Montcalm St .
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.49
$3.77
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Stewart's Shops at 26 Montcalm St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.1 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.