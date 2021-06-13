High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Wheatland as of Sunday

(WHEATLAND, WY) Are you paying too much for gas in Wheatland?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.87 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Wheatland area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wheatland area appeared to be at Sinclair, at 81 Swanson Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Wheatland area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 81 Swanson Rd, Wheatland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 1650 South Street. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.