Wheatland, WY

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Wheatland as of Sunday

Posted by 
Wheatland Journal
Wheatland Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TCYAa_0aSzgSbm00

(WHEATLAND, WY) Are you paying too much for gas in Wheatland?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.87 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Wheatland area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wheatland area appeared to be at Sinclair, at 81 Swanson Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Wheatland area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair

81 Swanson Rd, Wheatland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 1650 South Street. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wheatland Journal

Wheatland Journal

Wheatland, WY
10
Followers
79
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wheatland Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

