Holdrege, NE

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Holdrege

Posted by 
Holdrege Today
Holdrege Today
 8 days ago
(HOLDREGE, NE) If you’re paying more than $2.84 for gas in the Holdrege area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Holdrege area was $2.84 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.84 to $2.84 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pump & Pantry, at 916 4Th Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Holdrege area that as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pump & Pantry at 916 4Th Ave. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

