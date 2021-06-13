Cancel
Demopolis, AL

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Demopolis

Demopolis Journal
 8 days ago
(DEMOPOLIS, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.77 for gas in the Demopolis area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Demopolis area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.77 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 510 Us-80 E.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Demopolis area that as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

510 Us-80 E, Demopolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$2.99

Sunoco

413 Us-80 W , Demopolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95

Shell

1301 Us-80 W, Demopolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.43
$--

Chevron

1500 Us-80 W, Demopolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1057 Us-80 W. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Demopolis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

