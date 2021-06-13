Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Demopolis

(DEMOPOLIS, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.77 for gas in the Demopolis area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Demopolis area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.77 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 510 Us-80 E.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Demopolis area that as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 510 Us-80 E, Demopolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Sunoco 413 Us-80 W , Demopolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Shell 1301 Us-80 W, Demopolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.43 $ --

Chevron 1500 Us-80 W, Demopolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1057 Us-80 W. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.