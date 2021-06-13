Where’s the most expensive gas in Pikeville?
(PIKEVILLE, KY) Are you paying too much for gas in Pikeville?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $2.75, with an average price of $2.73 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pikeville area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Adkins Gas Stop #2, at 4601 N Mayo Tr.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 151 S Mayo Tr. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.