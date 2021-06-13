Where’s the most expensive gas in Pikeville?

(PIKEVILLE, KY) Are you paying too much for gas in Pikeville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $2.75, with an average price of $2.73 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pikeville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Adkins Gas Stop #2, at 4601 N Mayo Tr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Adkins Gas Stop #2 4601 N Mayo Tr, Pikeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.19

Double Kwik 4652 N Mayo Tr, Pikeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 151 S Mayo Tr. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.