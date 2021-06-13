Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

Don’t overpay for gas in Grand Rapids: Analysis shows most expensive station

Grand Rapids Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0aSzYaVC00

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Gas prices vary across the Grand Rapids area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Grand Rapids area was $3.18 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.12 to $3.2 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 1 Hall St Sw.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

1 Hall St Sw, Grand Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.15
$3.19
$--
$--
card
card$3.20
$3.19
$--
$--

Mobil

248 Cherry St Sw, Grand Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.35
$3.75
$3.25

Mobil

415 S Division Ave, Grand Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29

Circle K

514 Michigan St Ne, Grand Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.54
$3.89
$3.24

Meijer

428 Stocking Ave Nw, Grand Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.25

Marathon

331 Franklin St Sw, Grand Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 2111 Plainfield Ave Ne. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.12 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Grand Rapids, MI
