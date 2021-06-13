Don’t overpay for gas in Grand Rapids: Analysis shows most expensive station

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Gas prices vary across the Grand Rapids area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Grand Rapids area was $3.18 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.12 to $3.2 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 1 Hall St Sw.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 1 Hall St Sw, Grand Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.20 $ 3.19 $ -- $ --

Mobil 248 Cherry St Sw, Grand Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 3.25

Mobil 415 S Division Ave, Grand Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Circle K 514 Michigan St Ne, Grand Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.89 $ 3.24

Meijer 428 Stocking Ave Nw, Grand Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

Marathon 331 Franklin St Sw, Grand Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 2111 Plainfield Ave Ne. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.12 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.