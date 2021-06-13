Don’t overpay for gas in Grand Rapids: Analysis shows most expensive station

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This Bayberry floor plan in Byron Glenn offers over 2300 square feet of finished living space! As you walk in, you will notice the large dining room with beautiful arches to define the space. This open concept living space offers plenty of natural light from the slider that leads out to the deck and the large back yard. The open kitchen has gorgeous granite counter tops stainless steel appliances, upgraded white cabinets, & a built-in pantry. Adjacent is the mudroom with custom lockers, 2 additional beds & bath, a main floor master suite that features a walk-in-closet with walk in tiled shower, & dbl sinks. The lower level sports a 750 sq ft finished family room with room to add a 4th & 5th bedroom/office and a 3rd bath. Plenty of storage and a 3 stall garage

Estate property. Grandville Schools! You will love the open living room with vaulted ceiling. Spacious kitchen with dining area, center island, hardwood floors, built in dining room hutch, and all appliances included. French doors to three season room and deck too. Three spacious bedrooms, main floor laundry, and half bath. Finished walkout lower level with daylight windows and workshop or office space. Located on quiet cul-de-sac with private back yard and immediate possession.No sign .Items reserved are in the garage ,the dining area table,and grandfather cl;ock.All other items will remain with the home.

Welcome to 4651 sq ft of finished living area in the Award Winning Byron Center Public Schools! The main floor has a kitchen with new countertops and back splash and recent stainless steel appliances, eating area, 4 season room, living room with a fire place and high ceilings, master bedroom and bath with a walk-in shower, and a new countertop and sink, dining room/office, half bath with new counter and sink, laundry, and mud room area. The upper level has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. The walk out lower level has a huge living room, bedroom, full bath, small kitchenette, and a workshop area. Other perks include: 2018 furnace/AC, 2019 water heater, 2019 new flooring in the main floor, ug sprinkling, above ground 18 x 36 pool that is 8 ft deep with a new pump, .7 acre lot, oversized 3 stall garage, 2 layer deck, fenced in backyard, fresh paint in many areas, and much more. Offers are due at 7 pm on 5.10.21. Call for a private showing today.

Unique home with 5 acres! Amazingly close to town. 3 Bedroom, 2 full bath. Great place for gardening and nature. Plenty of deer, have taken an 8 point on the property.Owner is licensed Real Estate agent in MI.