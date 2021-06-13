Cancel
Virginia Beach, VA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Virginia Beach as of Sunday

Virginia Beach News Beat
 8 days ago
(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) Gas prices vary across the Virginia Beach area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.53 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Virginia Beach area was $2.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.66 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Virginia Beach area appeared to be at Shell, at 1085 Virginia Beach Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1085 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.99
$3.49

Shell

705 22Nd St, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

BP

729 22Nd St, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.34
$3.69
$--

BP

1689 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99

Shell

900 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.29
$3.59
$2.95
card
card$2.95
$3.39
$3.69
$2.95

CITGO

909 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$2.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3345 Virginia Beach Blvd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Virginia Beach News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

