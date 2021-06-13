High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Virginia Beach as of Sunday

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) Gas prices vary across the Virginia Beach area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.53 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Virginia Beach area was $2.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.66 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Virginia Beach area appeared to be at Shell, at 1085 Virginia Beach Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1085 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.49

Shell 705 22Nd St, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 729 22Nd St, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ --

BP 1689 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 900 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.95 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 2.95

CITGO 909 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 2.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3345 Virginia Beach Blvd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.