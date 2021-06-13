High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Pacifica as of Sunday
(PACIFICA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.30 for gas in the Pacifica area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.84 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pacifica area ranged from $3.95 per gallon to $4.79, with an average price of $4.30 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pacifica area appeared to be at Valero, at 310 San Bruno Ave E.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pacifica area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.69
$4.79
$4.89
$4.19
|card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.79
$4.89
$5.09
$4.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.67
$4.77
$4.87
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.65
$4.85
$4.95
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.65
$--
$4.99
$4.69
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1600 El Camino Real. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.95 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.