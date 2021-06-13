High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Pacifica as of Sunday

(PACIFICA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.30 for gas in the Pacifica area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.84 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pacifica area ranged from $3.95 per gallon to $4.79, with an average price of $4.30 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pacifica area appeared to be at Valero, at 310 San Bruno Ave E.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pacifica area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 310 San Bruno Ave E, San Bruno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ --

76 717 San Bruno Ave E, San Bruno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.29

Shell 248 S Airport Blvd, South San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 5.09 $ 4.69

Shell 1199 El Camino Real, San Bruno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.67 $ 4.77 $ 4.87 $ --

Chevron 512 El Camino Real, San Bruno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.65 $ 4.85 $ 4.95 $ --

Valero 300 S Airport Blvd, South San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.65 $ -- $ 4.99 $ 4.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1600 El Camino Real. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.