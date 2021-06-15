A Busy Weekend of Multiple Shootings in Austin

Mass shooting in Austin, Texas Photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

Austin, TX: As if you're not tired of hearing about shootings, mass shootings, and hate crimes, here we go again. Another mass shooting, this time in Austin, TX, leaving fourteen people injured.

Governor Greg Abbott says the state of Texas is fully open. As life creeps back to normalcy, we can expect more people to enjoy the activities they once did. As locals in Austin revisit their favorite places, we can expect nightlife to resume too. On Sixth Street, a favored destination for fun and drinks, a shooting took place and people are on edge.

Most injured were innocent bystanders, according to news reports. During the news briefing authorities said the incident appeared to be between two male suspects who seemed to be responsible for the shooting.

CNN quotes Austin Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon as saying:

"Officers have their body-worn cameras, we have the public safety, HALO camera system which we have had for a number of years, which did capture parts of this incident," Chacon said. "And of course the local businesses themselves have security footage that we are reviewing for evidence."

Adler, the mayor, commented on the shooting downtown in a series of tweets.

"The uptick in gun violence locally is part of a disturbing rise in gun violence across the country as we exit the pandemic," he said.

Steve Adler, Austin Mayor, released a series of Tweets about the shooting:

"APD and the City Council have initiated multiple violence prevention efforts in response but this crisis requires a broader, coordinated response from all levels of government.

"One thing is clear - greater access to firearms does not equal greater public safety."

Downtown business owners have been struggling throughout the pandemic, are glad to be open, and are concerned about the impact on business.

Dewitt Peart, president and CEO of the Downtown Austin Alliance, said in a statement, "We are saddened that Austin has joined the far too lengthy list of communities that have experienced mass shootings.

"This senseless violence must end. We will continue our work towards ensuring downtown is as safe, clean and welcoming for all, but today, we are thinking of those affected by this shooting. We need to come together, care for each other and be strong together for Austin."

What's more? Not a day after the mass shooting downtown, three more shootings take place overnight Saturday and details continue to develop:

Shooting #1

This east Austin shooting incident happened around 2:09 a.m. near Todd Lane, nearly the same location as a different shooting that happened just days earlier.

Shooting #2

This incident happened around 2:39 a.m. Sunday, on Jollyville Road in north Austin.

Shooting #3

This north Austin shooting incident was reported at 3:07 a.m. on Howard Lane.

Of those three shootings, two have non-life-threatening injuries, and one reports the victim to be in stable condition.

In Austin, Governor Abbott recently signed the no handgun permit into law.

While the debate over firearms continues, Interim Police Chief Chacon, via KXAN news, says:

“Overall, we remain a safe city. And I think that people should keep that in mind. But also keep in mind when you come downtown, you need to be safety conscious. Travel in groups, if possible. Be vigilant of your environment and your surroundings. And importantly, if you plan to drink, have a plan to get home,” Chacon said.