Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

All Ohio Emergency Workers: $1,000 COVID Check

Posted by 
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I3YOK_0aSwavnO00

Under a proposal backed by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Ohio's police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians will receive a one-time bonus in honor of their service during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Ohio House Republicans Craig Riedel of Defiance and Phil Plummer, the former Montgomery County sheriff, are sponsoring legislation that would grant full-time first responders a $1,000 bonus and part-time workers a $500 one.

Specifically, the legislation aims to use federal pandemic relief funds and would also target Ohio State Troopers, sheriff's deputies, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, jailers, and volunteer firefighters.

Approximately $83 million would be spent on the program.

Plummer noted that first responders didn't have the option of working from home and were often faced with people who couldn't wear masks or maintain social distance

View All 39 Commentsarrow_down
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
33K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Montgomery County, OH
Coronavirus
County
Montgomery County, OH
State
Ohio State
Montgomery County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Attorney General#Ohio House#Covid#Ohio Emergency Workers#Ohio State Troopers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Investigation
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
SCDNReports

Ohio Attorney General: Elder Abuse Crimes

An elderly woman at a patient care facility in Kent, Ohio, was having trouble installing her dentures when patient-care worker Anthony O’Neal stepped in, applying enough force into her shoulder with his fingers that the patient screamed out in pain.
Virginia StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Virginia Police Say: Triple Homicide Includes 2 Kids

Virginia Police Say: Triple Homicide Includes 2 Kids. There is an apparent triple homicide under investigation in Fairfax County, Virginia, police say. Herndon police were called to a home. According to the report, three members of the same family were found dead, two juveniles and an adult.
RetailPosted by
SCDNReports

Exposed: Ohio Tiny Phone Smuggling

The Truth Behind Tiny Phone Smuggling. In an age where bigger is better, why is there such a demand for a tiny phone?. On the market today, we have the amazing technology of phones like:
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Ohio Vax-a-Million Ends As Vaccinations Stall

The Ohio Vax-a-Million's impact fades, while vaccination rates remain unchanged. Governor Mike DeWine's announcement of the vaccination incentive program on May 12 resulted in a 43% increase in state vaccinations over the previous week. However, vaccination rates have declined since then.
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

20 shots fired at Ohio Racetrack: 1 Killed 3 Injured

An innocent bystander was killed after a shootout at a drag race in Ohio, and three others were injured. A criminal complaint has been filed against Jonathan Paul Roman Perez for felony assault. He is being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening at a hospital, where he is being held under guard.
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Child Overdoses in Southern Ohio while a Mom Searches for Her Missing Son

Portsmouth Ohio Police responded to an overdose call involving a child and helped a mom search for her missing addict son. Just before 6 am, officers responded to Robinson Avenue, in Portsmouth, for an overdosed child who became combative when first responders tried to help. The child refused to give the proper information to determine their identity but police were able to figure out who the boy was with the assistance of Scioto County Children Services and Juvenile Court officials.
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Audit of Ohio's Food Stamp Recipients

Under a provision in the Senate's version of the upcoming state budget, Ohioian who receive food stamps would be required to undergo a new "asset test" that determines their total worth and the value of any vehicles they own.
Woody HayesPosted by
SCDNReports

How To Avoid Violating Probation

Upon being convicted of a serious crime, one can often expect jail or prison time. However, the court may instead decide that a probationary period is a fairer sentence. Probation is a fortuitous second chance. Knowing how to avoid violating probation will allow you to make the most of this opportunity.
Portsmouth, OHPosted by
SCDNReports

Portsmouth Police Reports: Furious at the Food Bank

From the Portsmouth, Ohio Police Chief's Daily Briefing. Police responded to a report of a disturbance at the food bank at Cornerstone United Methodist just before 11 am. A man refused to leave the property because his license was misplaced. He believed a volunteer had it but the volunteer believed she’d handed it back to him.