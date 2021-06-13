All Ohio Emergency Workers: $1,000 COVID Check

Under a proposal backed by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Ohio's police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians will receive a one-time bonus in honor of their service during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Ohio House Republicans Craig Riedel of Defiance and Phil Plummer, the former Montgomery County sheriff, are sponsoring legislation that would grant full-time first responders a $1,000 bonus and part-time workers a $500 one.

Specifically, the legislation aims to use federal pandemic relief funds and would also target Ohio State Troopers, sheriff's deputies, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, jailers, and volunteer firefighters.

Approximately $83 million would be spent on the program.

Plummer noted that first responders didn't have the option of working from home and were often faced with people who couldn't wear masks or maintain social distance