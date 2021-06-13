Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kosciusko, MS

Sunday sun alert in Kosciusko — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Kosciusko Times
Kosciusko Times
 9 days ago

(KOSCIUSKO, MS) A sunny Sunday is here for Kosciusko, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kosciusko:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aSvoPFD00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kosciusko Times

Kosciusko Times

Kosciusko, MS
6
Followers
14
Post
894
Views
ABOUT

With Kosciusko Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kosciusko, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Kosciusko, MSPosted by
Kosciusko Times

Kosciusko Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kosciusko: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while
Stanberry, MOPosted by
Stanberry Dispatch

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(STANBERRY, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Stanberry. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Arkadelphia, ARPosted by
Arkadelphia Today

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(ARKADELPHIA, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Arkadelphia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Hume, CAPosted by
Hume Daily

Tuesday sun alert in Hume — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HUME, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hume. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bowman, NDPosted by
Bowman Voice

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(BOWMAN, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bowman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.