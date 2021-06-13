Cancel
Elk City, OK

A rainy Sunday in Elk City — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Elk City Digest
Elk City Digest
 9 days ago

(ELK CITY, OK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Elk City Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elk City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuJUy_0aSvo2Gz00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

