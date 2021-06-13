4-Day Weather Forecast For Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.