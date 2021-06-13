Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orangeburg, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Orangeburg

Posted by 
Orangeburg Journal
Orangeburg Journal
 9 days ago

ORANGEBURG, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0aSvgJuP00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Orangeburg Journal

Orangeburg Journal

Orangeburg, SC
16
Followers
21
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Orangeburg Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orangeburg, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sc#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related