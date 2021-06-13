4-Day Weather Forecast For Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 83 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Monday, June 14 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



