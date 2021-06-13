Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Lafayette Digest
 9 days ago

LAFAYETTE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urz9j_0aSvaKZs00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

