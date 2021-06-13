Lafayette Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAFAYETTE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.