Clayton Lake Daily Weather Forecast

CLAYTON LAKE, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, June 14 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 67 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 69 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 68 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



