Clayton Lake Daily Weather Forecast
CLAYTON LAKE, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
