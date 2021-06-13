Cancel
Clayton Lake, ME

Clayton Lake Daily Weather Forecast

Clayton Lake Updates
 9 days ago

CLAYTON LAKE, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aSvZSUp00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

