Weather Forecast For Paulina

PAULINA, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 23 mph



Monday, June 14 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 49 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 79 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.