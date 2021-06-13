Cancel
Paulina, OR

Weather Forecast For Paulina

Paulina News Alert
Paulina News Alert
 9 days ago

PAULINA, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Paulina News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

