Weather Forecast For Paulina
PAULINA, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
