4-Day Weather Forecast For Red Feather Lakes

Posted by 
Red Feather Lakes News Beat
 9 days ago

RED FEATHER LAKES, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aSvQy9e00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

