4-Day Weather Forecast For Red Feather Lakes
RED FEATHER LAKES, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.