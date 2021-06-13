Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elkton, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Elkton

Posted by 
Elkton News Flash
Elkton News Flash
 9 days ago

ELKTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aSvQvVT00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Light rain during the day; while widespread rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elkton News Flash

Elkton News Flash

Elkton, OR
6
Followers
82
Post
433
Views
ABOUT

With Elkton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkton, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Elkton, ORPosted by
Elkton News Flash

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Elkton

(ELKTON, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Elkton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!