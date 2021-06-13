4-Day Weather Forecast For Elkton
ELKTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Light rain during the day; while widespread rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
