Kenmare Weather Forecast
KENMARE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
