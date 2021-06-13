Cancel
Kenmare, ND

Kenmare Weather Forecast

Kenmare News Flash
Kenmare News Flash
 9 days ago

KENMARE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kenmare, ND
ABOUT

With Kenmare News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

