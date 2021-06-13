Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oblong, IL

Sun forecast for Oblong — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Oblong Voice
Oblong Voice
 9 days ago

(OBLONG, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Oblong. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oblong:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aSvKC0s00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oblong Voice

Oblong Voice

Oblong, IL
10
Followers
82
Post
386
Views
ABOUT

With Oblong Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oblong, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related