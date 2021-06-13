Jackman Daily Weather Forecast

JACKMAN, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Monday, June 14 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 67 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



