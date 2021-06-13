Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackman, ME

Jackman Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Jackman Daily
Jackman Daily
 9 days ago

JACKMAN, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aSv9Zhz00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jackman Daily

Jackman Daily

Jackman, ME
2
Followers
121
Post
242
Views
ABOUT

With Jackman Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackman, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Jackman, MEPosted by
Jackman Daily

Take advantage of Friday sun in Jackman

(JACKMAN, ME) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jackman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Jackman, MEPosted by
Jackman Daily

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Jackman

(JACKMAN, ME) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Jackman Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Jackman, MEPosted by
Jackman Daily

Rainy forecast for Jackman? Jump on it!

(JACKMAN, ME) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Jackman Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.