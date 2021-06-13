Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pendleton, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Pendleton

Posted by 
Pendleton Dispatch
Pendleton Dispatch
 9 days ago

PENDLETON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aSv6lJc00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 56 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pendleton Dispatch

Pendleton Dispatch

Pendleton, OR
54
Followers
189
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pendleton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pendleton, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related