Daily Weather Forecast For Pendleton
PENDLETON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.