Lexington Weather Forecast

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Located in the highly sought after Forest Hills subdivision sits this stunning 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom home! This home has been completely updated to include brand new flooring, lighting fixtures, updated kitchen (with all of new appliances) and brand new carpet throughout the upstairs and part of the basement! This house boasts tons of natural light from the vast amount of windows and skylights, as well as stunning views of the green space it backs to! The large living room flows perfectly from the kitchen to the back deck - this open floor plan is made for entertaining! It even comes with a wet bar in the living room! Moving on to the primary suite, there are gorgeous views of the green space, as well as a large, double-sided, walk-through master closet that opens up to the master bathroom with dual vanities, bathtub, and stand alone shower! The basement is partially finished, however the unfinished portion has been perfectly designed to be refinished with plenty of headspace and plumbing for a wet bar! This is the first time the house has ever been on the market, as the last owners were the original owners. This stunning home is move-in ready! The Atkinson by Ball Homes, LLC. Spacious Ranch with 4 large bedrooms and great flow. Formal living area plus cozy den. The abundant Primary Suite offers convenient access to the laundry facilities. All the rooms are sizeable, and offer plenty of options for use. This home has been meticulously maintained. There's ample opportunity to sit on the large partially wrapping patio and deck to enjoy the greenery of the large corner lot. The driveway has plenty of parking for all your friends and family! Great home for entertaining and large families, plenty of space for all! Won't last long! This is the one you've has been looking for in the Southland Area!! Renovated in 2018 this 3 bed, 2 bath home offers a large dining area, sunroom ,1+ car garage, storage bldg, & fenced rear yard . Kitchen renovations include cabinets, granite counters, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. 1st floor bathroom completely remodeled and 2nd floor full bathroom added in 2018 along with water heater, light fixtures, recessed lighting added throughout, refinished hardwood floors, and gas fireplace. Additional 2019 updates - sunroom floors, paint, light fixture and pantry upgrade; 2020 updates - front landscaping, entry canvas awning, gas logs, painted kitchen cabinets; 2021 updates - water faucets inside and out.