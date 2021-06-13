Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

Lexington Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Lexington Bulletin
Lexington Bulletin
 9 days ago

LEXINGTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0aSv3TCN00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lexington Bulletin

Lexington Bulletin

Lexington, KY
147
Followers
239
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lexington Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

Diesel survey: Lexington's cheapest station

(LEXINGTON, KY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.58 in the greater Lexington area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Lexington area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Speedway at 1001 Georgetown Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.47, listed at Minit Mart at 2297 Thunderstick Rd.
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Lexington station

(LEXINGTON, KY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.38 in the greater Lexington area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Lexington area went to Shell at 961 Midnight Pass, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.27, at Minit Mart at 2297 Thunderstick Rd, the survey found:
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

Saturday has sun for Lexington — 3 ways to make the most of it

(LEXINGTON, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lexington. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Lexington

(LEXINGTON, KY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.38 if you’re buying diesel in Lexington, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Lexington area went to Shell at 961 Midnight Pass, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.27, at Minit Mart at 2297 Thunderstick Rd, the survey found:
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

Lexington gas at $2.73 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(LEXINGTON, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Lexington, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas. Sam's Club at 1063 E New Circle Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Minit Mart at 4201 Saron Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.0.
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

Top homes for sale in Lexington

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Located in the highly sought after Forest Hills subdivision sits this stunning 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom home! This home has been completely updated to include brand new flooring, lighting fixtures, updated kitchen (with all of new appliances) and brand new carpet throughout the upstairs and part of the basement! This house boasts tons of natural light from the vast amount of windows and skylights, as well as stunning views of the green space it backs to! The large living room flows perfectly from the kitchen to the back deck - this open floor plan is made for entertaining! It even comes with a wet bar in the living room! Moving on to the primary suite, there are gorgeous views of the green space, as well as a large, double-sided, walk-through master closet that opens up to the master bathroom with dual vanities, bathtub, and stand alone shower! The basement is partially finished, however the unfinished portion has been perfectly designed to be refinished with plenty of headspace and plumbing for a wet bar! This is the first time the house has ever been on the market, as the last owners were the original owners. This stunning home is move-in ready!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sheridan A Sims, Keller Williams Greater Lexington at 859-721-2121</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> The Atkinson by Ball Homes, LLC.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Mary Layton, Milestone Realty Consultants at 859-245-1179</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Spacious Ranch with 4 large bedrooms and great flow. Formal living area plus cozy den. The abundant Primary Suite offers convenient access to the laundry facilities. All the rooms are sizeable, and offer plenty of options for use. This home has been meticulously maintained. There's ample opportunity to sit on the large partially wrapping patio and deck to enjoy the greenery of the large corner lot. The driveway has plenty of parking for all your friends and family! Great home for entertaining and large families, plenty of space for all! Won't last long!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tammie Guy, RE/MAX Elite Realty at 859-885-3229</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This is the one you've has been looking for in the Southland Area!! Renovated in 2018 this 3 bed, 2 bath home offers a large dining area, sunroom ,1+ car garage, storage bldg, & fenced rear yard . Kitchen renovations include cabinets, granite counters, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. 1st floor bathroom completely remodeled and 2nd floor full bathroom added in 2018 along with water heater, light fixtures, recessed lighting added throughout, refinished hardwood floors, and gas fireplace. Additional 2019 updates - sunroom floors, paint, light fixture and pantry upgrade; 2020 updates - front landscaping, entry canvas awning, gas logs, painted kitchen cabinets; 2021 updates - water faucets inside and out.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tom Allen, Allen Real Estate Services at 859-253-1818</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>