Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Virginia Beach

Posted by 
Virginia Beach News Beat
Virginia Beach News Beat
 9 days ago

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Virginia Beach. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Virginia Beach:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSv2ZWw00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach, VA
210
Followers
250
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

With Virginia Beach News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Chance, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Virginia Beach: Tuesday, June 22: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Mostly
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach gas at $2.68 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) According to Virginia Beach gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3345 Virginia Beach Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 705 22Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginia Beach News Beat

Diesel: Virginia Beach's cheapest, according to survey

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.56 in the greater Virginia Beach area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Virginia Beach area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.93, at Kroger at 1800 Republic Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Shell at 1085 Virginia Beach Blvd.
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginia Beach News Beat

Save $0.36 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Virginia Beach

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Virginia Beach area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon. Sam's Club at 3345 Virginia Beach Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 705 22Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.