Pacifica, CA

Cloudy forecast for Pacifica — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
The Pacifica Post
 9 days ago

(PACIFICA, CA.) Sunday is set to be cloudy in Pacifica, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pacifica:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3od9iU_0aSuzyPG00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pacifica, CA
With The Pacifica Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

