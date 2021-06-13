Max Verstappen Hoping To Stay At Red Bull For Entire F1 Career

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen says he plans to stay with the team for the duration of his Formula 1 career.

The Red Bull family has been home to Verstappen for many years and he has a contract until at least the end of the 2023 season.

Verstappen’s future with Red Bull has been in question over the years, especially throughout long periods when the team was uncompetitive against Mercedes, the only team Verstappen could realistically join if he left.

In actuality, however, the Dutchman does not want to leave Red Bull anytime soon and plans to continue racing with the team as long as he can.

“I really enjoy being part of the team. Everyone in the team as well, you have a very good relationship with [everyone], we’re all very motivated and driven towards success and of course we want to win.

“I hope we can do this for a very long time.”

Max Verstappen Image credit Red Bull Racing press office

According to Verstappen, he will only ever switch teams “if the opportunity is right and it’s a fast car” before adding that he would be interested in side projects such as endurance racing later in his career.

“It needs to make sense, but at the moment I’m not really looking for that.

“The focus is Formula 1. I’d like to of course to do endurance, but this is a side project, it’s not the main goal.

“And at the moment I’m very happy where I am, and that’s of course at Red Bull.”

Also, Verstappen was asked what had made Red Bull so different in 2021 that they were able to compete with Mercedes effectively.

“I think we learnt a lot from our mistakes last year.

“We thought we had a very competitive car, but it wasn’t so competitive at the beginning of the year. And of course something was limited, we couldn’t really change everything on the car straight away.

“And I think we managed to change quite a lot of that for this year. You can see the step forward, which is good, but still you want to be better, it’s never good enough.

“We just keep on pushing to try to make it better,” Verstappen told Sky Italia.