Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jarrod Partridge

Max Verstappen Hoping To Stay At Red Bull For Entire F1 Career

Posted by 
Jarrod Partridge
Jarrod Partridge
 9 days ago

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen says he plans to stay with the team for the duration of his  Formula 1 career.

The Red Bull family has been home to Verstappen for many years and he has a contract until at least the end of the 2023 season.

Verstappen’s future with Red Bull has been in question over the years, especially throughout long periods when the team was uncompetitive against Mercedes, the only team Verstappen could realistically join if he left.

In actuality, however, the Dutchman does not want to leave Red Bull anytime soon and plans to continue racing with the team as long as he can.

“I really enjoy being part of the team. Everyone in the team as well, you have a very good relationship with [everyone], we’re all very motivated and driven towards success and of course we want to win.

“I hope we can do this for a very long time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W4PZ6_0aSs39sF00
Max VerstappenImage credit Red Bull Racing press office

According to Verstappen, he will only ever switch teams “if the opportunity is right and it’s a fast car” before adding that he would be interested in side projects such as endurance racing later in his career.

“It needs to make sense, but at the moment I’m not really looking for that.

“The focus is Formula 1. I’d like to of course to do endurance, but this is a side project, it’s not the main goal.

“And at the moment I’m very happy where I am, and that’s of course at Red Bull.”

Also, Verstappen was asked what had made Red Bull so different in 2021 that they were able to compete with Mercedes effectively.

“I think we learnt a lot from our mistakes last year.

“We thought we had a very competitive car, but it wasn’t so competitive at the beginning of the year. And of course something was limited, we couldn’t really change everything on the car straight away.

“And I think we managed to change quite a lot of that for this year. You can see the step forward, which is good, but still you want to be better, it’s never good enough.

“We just keep on pushing to try to make it better,” Verstappen told Sky Italia.

Jarrod Partridge

Jarrod Partridge

107
Followers
199
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

I love the stories that sports give us, and my mission is to help make the internet a better place by sharing stories, history, and educational pieces that will help people learn something new, be entertained, or both. I write about Formula 1, Manchester United, and the New York Yankees. Mainly.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Verstappen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Bull Racing#F1#Fast Car#Red Bull#Formula#The Red Bull#Mercedes#Dutchman#Sky Italia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Posted by
Jarrod Partridge

Lewis Hamilton Can't Afford Another Weekend Like Monaco

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton insists another race weekend like Monaco is not an option if he wants to succeed against Red Bull's Max Verstappen this season. Hamilton dropped to second place in the championship for the first time in 2021 after finishing seventh and Verstappen won.
Posted by
Jarrod Partridge

Lando Norris Hits Back After Wave Rage

On Lap 52 of the Monaco Grand Prix, it was tough to watch Daniel Ricciardo, the three-time champion, being lapped by his teammate Lando Norris. Norris denied reports that a wave he gave Ricciardo as he passed his teammate was sarcastic, calling those claims "nonsense".
Posted by
Jarrod Partridge

Daniel Ricciardo Never Close To Ferrari Move

It has emerged that Daniel Ricciardo had contract discussions with Ferrari but that these were never serious enough to discuss financial numbers or contract terms. Previously with Red Bull, Ricciardo switched to Renault in 2019, and then to McLaren at the start of 2021 after spending the previous two seasons with the French outfit.
Posted by
Jarrod Partridge

Pierre Gasly Looking To Build On Monaco Momentum

After getting back in form last time out, Pierre Gasly is looking to build on his Monaco momentum this weekend in Baku. Despite having bad luck in Azerbaijan during his F1 career, Gasly has one podium to his name there from his time in GP2, and will hope to add a second this weekend.
Posted by
Jarrod Partridge

Red Bulls Best In Baku On Day 1

The Red Bulls have flown out of the blocks in Baku, with Max Verstappen fastest in FP1 with a time of 1:43.184, and Sergio Perez fastest in FP2 with a time of 1:42.115. For Sergio Perez, Friday’s practice sessions was all about setting the tone for his weekend, and getting off on the right foot after his recent woes in qualifying that have left him chasing come race day. Today the Mexican put it all together early, coming to grips with the street circuit in Azerbaijan.
Posted by
Jarrod Partridge

Carlos Sainz Unsure Where Next Podium Will Come From

After an eye-catching weekend for the Scuderia, Ferrari fans worldwide celebrated Carlos Sainz‘s podium finish at the Monaco Grand Prix. Both Mattia Binotto and Carlos Sainz cautioned, however, that Ferrari’s upward trajectory did not guarantee the team another podium finish this season.
MotorsportsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

How Red Bull F1’s Flexi Wing Is Shaking up the Championship

Formula 1 is a sport where rules are made to be broken. Teams like Red Bull F1 are constantly looking for new ways to “interpret” the rules to gain advantages. These don’t have to be big advantages either. In a sport where victory is measured in milliseconds, every little change counts. Therefore, every gram must be accounted for, every car perfectly calibrated. Now, it seems that Red Bull has found an advantage in the form of their rear wing.
Posted by
Jarrod Partridge

Lewis Hamilton Qualifies Second In Baku

An astonishing lap from Lewis Hamilton has helped the seven-time World Champion secure a P2 result in qualifying for the FORMULA 1 AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX 2021. For the second time in two races, Valtteri Bottas had his flying lap halted due to a red flag, and as a result, the Finn will start tomorrow’s race from P10.
Posted by
Jarrod Partridge

Pierre Gasly Off To Fast Start In Baku

Pierre Gasly has gotten his Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend off to a fast start, finishing P6 in the opening session, and following it up with a P5 drive in the second session, topping his more fancied rivals at Mercedes and McLaren.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Verstappen: Lost points will hurt when F1 returns to "normal tracks"

Verstappen believes that the Brackley-based team will bounce back when F1 returns to more traditional venues from the French GP onwards, and is therefore ruing the fact that Red Bull didn’t make the most of its opportunity to outscore its main rival. Having won in Monaco, Verstappen was leading comfortably...