Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Eagle's fans vote for best head coach in the NFC East, and the results are overwhelming

Posted by 
Washington Football Report
Washington Football Report
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oyJPv_0aSpBHB000
Washington Football Report

There are lots of websites and blogs around for every sport and every team imaginable around the world. If you are a fan of the Washington Football Team -- and let's face it, if you're reading what I'm writing, you probably are -- then you have tons of great sources for articles about the burgundy & gold. But if you were a Philadelphia Eagles fan (and, yes, there are a few) then one of the best sources of discussion about your team would be Bleeding Green Nation.

It's not uncommon at this time of year, the six weeks between the end of minicamp and the start of training camp, to look beyond your own team for football discussions, and Bleeding Green Nation is no different from anyone else. This week they published a poll in which they asked readers to vote on the question: "Who deserves to be the All-NFC East head coach?"

The results were overwhelming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33huq7_0aSpBHB000
Poll resultsBleeding Green Nation

As you can see, Ron Rivera, head coach of the Washington Football Team got 78% of the vote. Keep in mind two things. First, this wasn't a small sample poll of 64 guys; there were 1,846 votes in this poll. Second, the voters in this poll are all die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fans. These are the guys that are reading about football and voting in polls in early June. They care about the NFL and they love the Eagles.

In a way, the overall respect level for Ron Rivera shouldn't come as a surprise (though the disrespect shown to Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys head coach, is pretty awesome). Rivera came into Washington under possibly the worst conditions imaginable, and has, in the space of less than 18 months, completely remade the franchise.

Consider for a moment some of the challenges he faced. First of all, he inherited Dwayne Haskins, personally chosen by the team's owner as the quarterback of the future. Not long after he took the job, COVID began to rear its ugly head, and in his first season in DC, he was coaching a team that he couldn't really meet face to face. He also had to make roster decisions on players he had never coached without the benefit of any preseason games. That was true for a bunch of other newly hired NFL coaches, and isn't really what sets Ron's challenges apart from others.

Of course, around this time last year, the owner made the decision that the franchise would stop being the Washington Redskins and become, temporarily, the Washington Football Team. With no team President or GM at that time, and Dan Snyder avoiding the media as he has for years, Rivera was left to act as the front man for the franchise he had joined less than 6 months earlier. In the franchise's new "coach centric" organization, Ron was the face of the franchise, and, suddenly, instead of being asked to talk about the recently drafted rookies or plans for training camp, he was being asked to explain his views on the owner's decision and what the map was for the way forward.

But the name change wasn't the only distraction. The Washington Post published a series of articles exposing decades-long allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace, that led to the departure of several long-time senior staff and executives of the organization, and, once again, Rivera was the only guy answering questions on behalf of the franchise. It had to be frustrating to have to explain a past that he'd had nothing to do with at the same time that he was working to do one thing above all -- change the culture of the organization. It's surprising he had time left over to actually, you know, coach.

I think it's obvious that no one deserves more credit for what's been accomplished so far than Ron Rivera. I'll go a step further; I'm not sure that you could find a half-dozen people in the NFL who would have been capable of what Rivera has done in the past eighteen months in the circumstances he was faced with.

Oh yeah -- I forgot to mention. Ron Rivera was diagnosed with cancer early last summer, and he managed to meet all of these challenges while undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

Incredible!

If you take a moment to evaluate how different the current Washington Football Team is from the Redskins organization that Rivera was hired to coach, it seems hard to believe. I don't know if any NFL franchise has ever undergone as much foundational change as this one has in as short a time period.

The front office has been reorganized. Washington has a new team president in Jason Wright, a new General Manager in Martin Mayhew and a totally reorganized personnel department. The Head Trainer has been replaced, there is a new coaching staff, and the roster has been almost completely remade. In 2019, the team won 3 games, finished last in the division and "earned" the second overall pick in the draft. In 2020, Washington won the division title and gave the eventual super bowl champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their toughest playoff test. There have been many more changes, but those are a few of the highlights.

Best coach in the NFC East? Damned right -- and it's not close.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DWWLr_0aSpBHB000
Emilee Fails

Now that Rivera has had time to put together the front office and coaching staff that he wants, and now that he has substantially molded the roster into his vision of a winning football team (I think he needs one more offseason before he has "his" roster), expectations should be climbing even higher for the head coach.

Certainly, the team needs to be aiming for winning more division titles, but to be deemed a successful coaching hire, Ron Rivera needs to do something that has eluded the Washington franchise since the early 1990s -- he has to lead the team to consistent success in the postseason. If he can do that, he will have accomplished a monumental turnaround.

But that isn't the end game for coach Rivera, who began his tenure in Washington talking about winning super bowls. If he can bring a Lombardi trophy or three back to Ashburn, then he will have cemented himself as one of the great coaches in Washington franchise history.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Washington Football Report

Washington Football Report

Washington, DC
437
Followers
83
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Read about Washington football and the NFL in general. We have player profiles, analysis of coaching and front office moves, detailed salary cap discussions and updates on NFL news, rule changes and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Mayhew
Person
Dan Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfc East#Buccaneers#American Football#Bleeding Green Nation#The All Nfc East#Cowboys#Covid#The Washington Redskins#Gm#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
Washington Football Report

PFF's high rankings - the Washington offense is even greater than the sum of its parts

Pro Football Focus (PFF) is well-known for its thorough analysis of the National Football League and NCAA Division-I football in the United States. Over the past month or so, PFF has shifted gears from analyzing last season to looking ahead to the upcoming 2021 season. As part of that effort, PFF has been ranking players at many roster positions. When you pay attention to what PFF is saying about the individual players on the Washington Football Team, it's hard not to get excited about what to expect from the sum of its parts.
Washington, DCPosted by
Washington Football Report

PFF loves Washington's defensive roster

Pro Football Focus (PFF) is well-known for its thorough analysis of the National Football League and NCAA Division-I football in the United States. Over the past month or so, PFF has shifted gears from analyzing last season to looking ahead to the upcoming 2021 season. As part of that effort, PFF has been ranking players at many roster positions. When you pay attention to what PFF is saying about the individual players on the Washington Football Team, it's hard not to get excited about what to expect from the sum of its parts.
Washington, DCPosted by
Washington Football Report

So, what exactly is a 'Buffalo nickel', and why should Washington football fans want to know about it?

Last season, football fans who listened to Coach Ron Rivera talk about the Washington Football Team would have noticed him discussing a term that they may not have heard before in relation to football: "Buffalo nickel". When coach Rivera used it, he was referring to a specific defensive player grouping for nickel coverage, which is just a term that means putting 5 defensive backs on the field instead of 4, usually on expected passing downs or against pass-heavy offenses. Since, in regular nickel coverage, a linebacker comes off the field in favor of a smaller, faster cornerback, the defense is better able to defend against the pass, but is usually more susceptible to the run.
Washington, DCPosted by
Washington Football Report

Special: Inside the mind of Nate Kaczor

special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor instructs players during rookie minicampScott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports. In the house-cleaning that followed the firing of Bruce Allen to start 2020, almost every vestige of the Jay Gruden coaching staff was swept away, but one of the few coaches to survive the purge was Special Teams Coordinator, Nate Kaczor. Having arrived in DC only in 2019, fresh from a three-year stint in Tampa Bay, Kaczor seemed to have the Allen-Gruden stamps all over him, making him an unlikely candidate to survive the burning desire for change in Ashburn.
Washington, DCPosted by
Washington Football Report

Seven players who won't start Week One but will have a huge impact on WFT success in 2021 and beyond

This article focuses on seven players who probably won't be among the Football Team's offensive or defensive starters, but who will be critical to the team's success this season and beyond. Several are rookies; some are returning from injury. One entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent. Each should be a fascinating player to watch in training camp and the three preseason games.