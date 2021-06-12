Palak Chheda/Getty Images

The Museum of Science and Industry has reopened with a unique Pioneer Zephyr Exhibition.

Welcome to the Museum of Science and Industry; it is present in Chicago, Jackson Park, and in the Hyde Park neighborhood between Lake Michigan and The University of Chicago. The museum is housed in the former Palace of Fine Arts from the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition.

You might have an idea that all of the museums in the United States were closed due to the pandemic. The good news is that the Museum of Science and Industry has reopened with a whole new look and a unique Pioneer Zephyr Exhibition. You will now find various digital and projection solutions inside the museum from AV Stumpfl.

The Museum Used the Pandemic Pause Nicely

We must say that the Museum of Science and Industry has used the pandemic pause carefully and nicely. It has refurbished and upgraded its 60-year-old Pioneer Zephyr Exhibition and had added a whole new dimension to the experience of early passenger train travel thanks to AV Stumpfl PIXERA media server and Fullwhite projection screens. There are three such screens that can be found all around the train, and as a visitor, you are going to have a lot of fun inside.

John Llewellyn, who is the creative lead at the museum, says that “the Pioneer Zephyr is a beloved piece of transportation and museum history that has wowed guests for generations.”

He adds “we are thrilled to reopen this museum icon for guests to experience up close its beautiful design and incredible story, which sets the stage for what to expect as they explore the rest of MSI.”

Everybody is Welcomed

Like all other exhibits, this exhibit of the museum welcomes everyone who is interested in knowing the history of design and travel. Since the 19th century, the exhibition is part of MSI’s collection. You can come here to enjoy time with your family and friends on the nearly 200-foot-long diesel passenger train. The best part is that you will gain a lot of information and knowledge. This museum is great for science enthusiasts.

Other Exhibits to Explore in the Museum

In addition to the Pioneer Zephyr Exhibition, you can view MSI's Henry Crown Space Center that consists of the Apollo 8 spacecraft. It flew the first mission beyond earth's orbit to the moon. Crew James Lovell, William Anders, and Frank Borman were allowed to become the first humans to see the earth as a whole. They were also the first people to view the moon so closely.

There is an exhibit called FarmTech, which shows modern agricultural techniques. While seeing this exhibit, you will get to know how farmers are using modern-day technology like GPS systems to improve the quality of crops and to work more efficiently. Also, it has a combined harvester that has come from John Deere. A mock-up of a kitchen and a greenhouse is present. The mock-up kitchen shows much of the food items we eat every day. It will make you understand how cows are used and how energy is generated in the body from what we eat and drink.

You will be amazed to know that the Museum of Science and Industry has more than two thousand exhibits, which have been displayed in 75 main halls. Some of them are permanent exhibits, and access to a few requires an additional fee.