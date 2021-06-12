Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Museum of Science and Industry – An Ideal Place for Science Enthusiasts

Posted by 
Mark Star
Mark Star
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GxKqF_0aScN3Ko00
Palak Chheda/Getty Images

The Museum of Science and Industry has reopened with a unique Pioneer Zephyr Exhibition.

Welcome to the Museum of Science and Industry; it is present in Chicago, Jackson Park, and in the Hyde Park neighborhood between Lake Michigan and The University of Chicago. The museum is housed in the former Palace of Fine Arts from the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition.

You might have an idea that all of the museums in the United States were closed due to the pandemic. The good news is that the Museum of Science and Industry has reopened with a whole new look and a unique Pioneer Zephyr Exhibition. You will now find various digital and projection solutions inside the museum from AV Stumpfl.

The Museum Used the Pandemic Pause Nicely

We must say that the Museum of Science and Industry has used the pandemic pause carefully and nicely. It has refurbished and upgraded its 60-year-old Pioneer Zephyr Exhibition and had added a whole new dimension to the experience of early passenger train travel thanks to AV Stumpfl PIXERA media server and Fullwhite projection screens. There are three such screens that can be found all around the train, and as a visitor, you are going to have a lot of fun inside.

John Llewellyn, who is the creative lead at the museum, says that “the Pioneer Zephyr is a beloved piece of transportation and museum history that has wowed guests for generations.”

He adds “we are thrilled to reopen this museum icon for guests to experience up close its beautiful design and incredible story, which sets the stage for what to expect as they explore the rest of MSI.”

Everybody is Welcomed

Like all other exhibits, this exhibit of the museum welcomes everyone who is interested in knowing the history of design and travel. Since the 19th century, the exhibition is part of MSI’s collection. You can come here to enjoy time with your family and friends on the nearly 200-foot-long diesel passenger train. The best part is that you will gain a lot of information and knowledge. This museum is great for science enthusiasts.

Other Exhibits to Explore in the Museum

In addition to the Pioneer Zephyr Exhibition, you can view MSI's Henry Crown Space Center that consists of the Apollo 8 spacecraft. It flew the first mission beyond earth's orbit to the moon. Crew James Lovell, William Anders, and Frank Borman were allowed to become the first humans to see the earth as a whole. They were also the first people to view the moon so closely.

There is an exhibit called FarmTech, which shows modern agricultural techniques. While seeing this exhibit, you will get to know how farmers are using modern-day technology like GPS systems to improve the quality of crops and to work more efficiently. Also, it has a combined harvester that has come from John Deere. A mock-up of a kitchen and a greenhouse is present. The mock-up kitchen shows much of the food items we eat every day. It will make you understand how cows are used and how energy is generated in the body from what we eat and drink.

You will be amazed to know that the Museum of Science and Industry has more than two thousand exhibits, which have been displayed in 75 main halls. Some of them are permanent exhibits, and access to a few requires an additional fee.

Mark Star

Mark Star

3K+
Followers
169
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

Interested in politics and fitness. The baby is mine.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
City
Energy, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Design#Gps#Palak Chheda Getty Images#The University Of Chicago#Palace Of Fine Arts#Av Stumpfl Pixera#Fullwhite#Msi#Apollo#Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Science
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Mark Star

What Is the Chrysler Building Famous For?

For quite a long time, the Chrysler Building has been a major architectural structure of New York. The Chrysler Building is an Art Deco skyscraper in the Turtle Bay neighborhood on the East Side of Manhattan, New York City. Its height is 1,046 feet (319 m), and it is called one of the tallest brick buildings in the world. The construction of this building was completed in 1930. As of 2019, the Chrysler is the 11th tallest building in NYC.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Mark Star

Universal's Islands of Adventure -- A Theme Park for Families in Orlando

It has eight beautiful themed islands. Universal's Islands of Adventure, also called Universal Studios Islands of Adventure is a famous theme park in Orlando, Florida. It was opened in May 1999 along with CityWalk. In 2013, the slogan of this theme park was Vacation Like You Mean It. For quite a long time, the park has undergone various changes. Visitors embark on an adventure to see and enjoy a variety of themed islands. In the beginning, there were six different islands, but now, Universal's Islands of Adventure has eight themed islands.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Mark Star

Visit a Landmark -- The Art Institute of Chicago

The Obama Portraits is coming to the Art Institute of Chicago on June 18. If you have never been to the Art Institute of Chicago, I suggest you make a plan now because the Obama Portraits is reportedly coming to the museums in a couple of days. According to media reports, The Obama Portraits will attract a large number of people to the museum. It is going to be a revitalizing moment. When you plan your visit, I suggest you acquaint yourself with their hours and check all the policies.
California StatePosted by
Mark Star

California State Railroad Museum – A Great Place to Visit This Weekend

California State Railroad Museum is famous for its locomotives. The California State Railroad Museum is one of the best Californian museums. It is in the state park system of California, the United States, and interprets the role of the “iron horse” in connecting California to other parts of the country. If you have never visited the California State Railroad Museum, let me tell you that it is situated in Old Sacramento State Historic Park at 111 I Street, Sacramento.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Mark Star

The Willis Tower – A Beautiful Skyscraper That Attracts Hundreds of People to Chicago

This skyscraper has a rich history and plenty of things you shouldn’t miss. The Willis Tower is a 108-story and over 1400-foot (442 m) high skyscraper of Chicago. It won’t be wrong to call it one of the major attractions of the town. If you have never been there, let me tell you that the 108 stories of the tower are counted by standard methods. Its construction was completed in 1974, and it surpassed the World Trade Center in New York City to become the most famous and tallest building in the world. It had held this title for about two decades. It was also considered the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere for about 38 years. Then in 2013, One World Trade Center surpassed the Willis Tower.
Illinois StatePosted by
Mark Star

Superman Celebration -- An Illinois Festival You Might Like to Attend This Summer

If you were waiting for this grand event, you would want to know the new dates. The Metropolis Chamber of Commerce has announced the dates for the 2021 Superman Celebration. The event is typically celebrated in the second week of June. However, things changed all of a sudden for the world when the coronavirus spread everywhere. Schedules were changed, so as the lives of so many people.