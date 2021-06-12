Cancel
Jefferson, TX

Customer shoots McDonald’s employee in Jefferson after spitting and arguing at pick-up window

Amy Christie
Amy Christie
 11 days ago

KelvinStuttard/ Pixabay

Jefferson police have taken a man into custody after he allegedly spat at a McDonald’s employee and then shot him during a heated argument at the fast-food chain, as Fox News reports.

Devonte Watts, 26, of Stone Mountain, was arrested and charged after the disturbing incident.

How did it all happen?

The Jefferson Police Department stated for FOX 5 that the shooting took place at around 9 p.m., on Thursday. It happened McDonald's located on the 4800 block of US Highway 129 North.

The investigators revealed that the suspect drove right up to the drive-thru and started arguing with an employee at the pick-up window for his order. It is not clear how the argument started or if any action from the irate customer or the employee led up to the conflict.

While the disagreement was becoming more heated, police officers said that the customer spit on the McDonald’s employee through the window. This made the employee come outside to confront the man for what he had done and for the lack of respect.

However, it made things so much worse and the whole encounter grew more dangerous by the minute.

The argument escalated and the investigators say the customer fired a shot as he drove away from the restaurant. Unfortunately, another employee was hurt by it because he was just coming out to help defuse the situation.

The employee was taken to the hospital after the shocking incident. They have been treated for a non-life-threatening injury as a result of the Jefferson confrontation.

